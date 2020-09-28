Information Technology Nasscom aims to equip 4 million professionals with diversifying digital skills Updated : September 28, 2020 06:01 PM IST The demand for digital skills in India is eight times of what is available and will rise to 20 times by 2024. A lot of the new recruitments in this sector will also come from people with advanced skills in social sciences and economics. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.