  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Nasscom aims to equip 4 million professionals with diversifying digital skills

Updated : September 28, 2020 06:01 PM IST

The demand for digital skills in India is eight times of what is available and will rise to 20 times by 2024.
A lot of the new recruitments in this sector will also come from people with advanced skills in social sciences and economics.
Nasscom aims to equip 4 million professionals with diversifying digital skills

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RBI postpones Oct 1 policy as it awaits appointment of new MPC members

RBI postpones Oct 1 policy as it awaits appointment of new MPC members

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher, over 1.5%; IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher, over 1.5%; IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

New motor vehicle rules to come into effect from October 1; here's all you need to know

New motor vehicle rules to come into effect from October 1; here's all you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement