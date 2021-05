Information technology solutions provider Mphasis announced on Tuesday the setting up of new centres in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan, where it would create about 800 jobs in six months. As part of a ”large global deal” in the hi-tech industry, the new centres will accommodate over 800 people that will serve existing clients, the Bengaluru-headquartered company specialising in cloud and cognitive services said in a statement.

The services offered out of these centres would be large-scale operations in the areas of application development, support, testing, operations, and financial analysis, it said.

