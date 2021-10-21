Mphasis Q2 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341.4 crore, revenue up 18%; misses estimates

Mid-sized IT services exporter Mphasis on Thursday reported a 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 341.4 crore for the quarter ended in September 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 339.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 360 crore for the quarter under review.

Its revenue from operations was up 18 percent to Rs 2,869 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,435.4 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Mphasis said in a BSE filing.

While gross revenue grew 6.4 percent QoQ and 17.4 percent YoY on a reported basis. In constant currency, growth was 6.6 percent QoQ and 17.2 percent YoY.

The direct revenue grew 9.8 percent QoQ and 31.8 percent YoY on a reported basis. In constant currency, revenue grew 9.9 percent QoQ and 31.5 percent YoY.

EPS (earnings per share) grew 0.4 percent QoQ and 13.7 percent YoY to Rs 18.23 in Q2 FY22. Adjusted for the M&A charges, EPS grew 5.1 percent QoQ and 19.0 percent YoY to Rs 19.09.

Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis, said, "Our wallet-share gains in strategic accounts, as well as our accelerating success with new clients, is evidence of our ability to continually expand the addressable market within our clients, going beyond traditional services. We believe that our broad-based success with clients positions us well for industry-leading growth in our direct business for FY22."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Mphasis ended at Rs 3,439.95, down by Rs 27.65, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.