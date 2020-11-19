Information Technology Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 million pounds Updated : November 19, 2020 09:10 PM IST The acquisition also provides access to highly skilled data professionals and sales professionals, thereby creating an offshore pool of Snowflake and Talend expertise. Datalytyx provides data engineering, data ops and master data management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.