Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 million pounds

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds (about Rs 130.4 crore).

The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generation Data GTM Strategy and provide higher value partnership status with Snowflake and Talend for cloud-based data services, a regulatory filing said.

The acquisition also provides access to highly skilled data professionals and sales professionals, thereby creating an offshore pool of Snowflake and Talend expertise, it added.

The transaction for the acquisition of 100 percent interest in Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds closed on November 19, 2020, consequent to the signing of the definitive agreement, the filing said.

Headquartered in London, Datalytyx provides data engineering, data ops and master data management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally. It was founded in 2014, as a merger of Dynamyx Ltd and Managed Service Solutions Ltd.

"Every enterprise needs the ability to turn raw data into actionable information at scale, the recent worldwide crisis has only accelerated this need. Data and analytics combined with artificial intelligence will continue to play a dominant role to predict, prepare and respond to changing needs of the business," Mphasis CEO and executive director Nitin Rakesh said.

He added that together with Datalytyx and its highly skilled data professionals, Mphasis is distinctively positioned to further fuel its worldwide clients' transformational projects.

"This acquisition will not only strengthen our next-gen data strategy but will also be a significant milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients," he said.