Modest 4th quarter for IT majors but outlook is strong: CLSA Updated : April 01, 2021 04:09 PM IST Among mid-caps, revenue growth should remain solid for L&T Technology Services (LTTS) 4.9 percent and Persistent 3.1 percent, the note added. The margins of companies are expected to normalise after a sharp expansion in 9 months of fiscal year 2021. Published : April 01, 2021 04:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply