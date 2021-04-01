Modest 4th quarter for IT majors but outlook is strong: CLSA

Brokerage firm CLSA states that the top IT five companies -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra -- will report a modest growth between 1.4 and 2.8 percent organic, constant currency (CC) revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Overall, it said the deal momentum continues and the outlook is strong.

CLSA mentions that this might seem low when compared to the back-to-back quarters of 4 percent average growth but added that order books likely remain healthy and management commentaries stay positive.

"Margins could normalise due to wage hikes by most players. FY22 guidance will be the key determinant for stock reactions; while revenue strength is well accepted, margin outlook will be critical given fears of rising supply-side pressure (over-amplified, in our assessment). We also expect a focus on capital return, especially for Infosys, HCL, and Tech Mahindra," the report added.

Organic revenue growth could be moderate for tier-1 players. Infosys 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter CC revenue growth; TCS 3.9 percent, Wipro 2.7 percent, HCL 1.8 percent, and TechM 1.7 percent. Among mid-caps, revenue growth should remain solid for L&T Technology Services (LTTS) 4.9 percent and Persistent 3.1 percent, the note added.

The margins of companies are expected to normalise after a sharp expansion in 9 months of fiscal year 2021. EBIT margins will decline quarter-on-quarter for most players with the resumption of annual wage revisions and promotions.

CLSA said utilisation should moderate with the intake of campus hires and the deal transition costs could also pose a headwind. Also, the companies will see an offshore shift and lower subcontractor costs due to easing of demand-supply at onsite are potential offsets.

Despite fewer announcements of mega-deal wins in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, project/deal flow remained strong yet concentrated in $50-500 million total contract value. Most companies indicated strong deal pipelines and order booking, the report added.

There is caution to be taken though. CLSA said there is still fear of potential supply-side risks (increased retention costs if attrition rises) and reversal in savings in travel and operations costs with lockdowns easing.