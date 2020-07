L&T-owned IT company MindTree saw dollar revenues drop 9 percent sequential in the first quarter of FY21, though the company expects a better performance in the second quarter. Mindtree's revenues for the June quarter stood at $253.2 million, compared to $278.4 million.

Travel, tourism and hospitality, which till the last quarter contributed 16 percent of the company's revenues, dragged the overall revenue with a drop of over 50 percent in the June quarter largely due to the COVID-19 impact. However, the management said it is positive of a better September quarter.

"We anticipate Q2 revenues to be better than Q1 revenue," Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree, said on the earnings call on Tuesday.

Highlighting the impact from the COVID-19 crisis, Chatterjee said travel, transport, hospitality was most affected, and there was a significant drop in these practices. "Deal closure are taking some time and the decision-making process is much longer," he said.

The Mindtree CEO, however, said the overall pipeline still looks healthy. The company ended the quarter with 292 active clients, and added six new clients. "We closed the June quarter with a healthy order book of $ 391 million despite the global headwinds due to COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus on operational efficiencies has helped us to post a healthy EBITDA of 18.2 percent," he said.

Chatterjee added that lowering subcontractor costs helped in improving margins. He also said the 111 percent YoY spike in profit in the June quarter was due to the impact on the previous year's Q1 from bonuses.

No Layoffs

MindTree saw a gross addition of 740 employees during the quarter, and said the trailing 12-month attrition reduced to 16.6 percent from 17.4 percent in the previous quarter.

"We are focused on reskilling of employees.e Bench has increased significantly, and we have a bench policy that we follow. But we no plans to do any layoffs," Chatterjee said. "We are going to hire, but for specific needs. We will honour all offers," he added.