Mindtree CEO: Total client base may fall further as focus now on strategic accounts

Updated : October 16, 2020 02:46 PM IST

CEO Debashis Chatterjee told CNBC-TV 18 that the company did not have a timeline as of now as to when the client base would stabilise and did not share the ideal number that the company was looking at.
