Mindtree CEO, chairman resign after L&T takeover

After months of waging a losing battle against the L&T's takeover of Mindtree, its CEO Rostow Ravanan, executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and COO NS Parthasarthy resigned from the company on Friday.

The move comes after L&T was appointed as a promoter of the company with a shareholding of 60.06 percent in Mindtree.

All the three executives submitted their resignations as members of the Board of Directors of Mindtree and as employees of the company following a board meeting on Friday. They will stay as Board members till July 17, 2019 and as employees in line with their employment contracts, the company said in an exchange filing.

Mindtree promoters had publicly resisted L&T's takeover bid after their largest shareholder VG Siddhartha and his Coffee Day Group moved to sell their nearly 20 percent stake to the infrastructure giant in March.