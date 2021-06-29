Microsoft updates users about Windows 11 minimum requirements

The new generation of Windows Operating Software, Windows 11, will be launching sometime this year. Along with a host of features and a new design, is the chance for existing Windows users to receive a free upgrade to the new OS. The only catch? Your PC must fulfill the current minimum requirements for the new OS.

However, as many are expressing shock at the relatively high minimum requirements from the next generation of OS from Microsoft, the company announced it would be looking to feedback to change the minimum requirements. The announcement comes as Microsoft releases the first insider build for Windows 11.

Previously, Windows 11 was not going to support 7th generation processors (Intel gen 7 or AMD gen 1), but the company said on its blog that it might reconsider the decision. The insider build will also be forgoing the CPU requirement along with an exception for TPM 2.0.

"..we are making (changes) based on that feedback, including ensuring we have the ability for Windows Insiders to install Windows 11 on 7th generation processors to give us more data about performance and security, updating our PC Health check app to provide more clarity, and committing to more technical detail on the principles behind our decisions. With Windows 11, we are focused on increasing security, improving reliability, and ensuring compatibility."

The PC Health check app was also addressed in the statement by the tech giant. The app would allow Windows users to measure the current capabilities of their PCs and understand if their PC would be able to run Windows 11.

However, the app was marred with countless reports of false negatives and technical issues. The company would be taking the app off the market temporarily as they work on improving its performance.