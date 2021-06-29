Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow

      Microsoft updates users about Windows 11 minimum requirements

      Profile image
      By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
      Mini

      As many are expressing shock at the relatively high minimum requirements from the next generation of OS from Microsoft, the company announced it would be looking to feedback to change the minimum requirements.

      Microsoft updates users about Windows 11 minimum requirements
      The new generation of Windows Operating Software, Windows 11, will be launching sometime this year. Along with a host of features and a new design, is the chance for existing Windows users to receive a free upgrade to the new OS. The only catch? Your PC must fulfill the current minimum requirements for the new OS.
      However, as many are expressing shock at the relatively high minimum requirements from the next generation of OS from Microsoft, the company announced it would be looking to feedback to change the minimum requirements. The announcement comes as Microsoft releases the first insider build for Windows 11. 
      Previously, Windows 11 was not going to support 7th generation processors (Intel gen 7 or AMD gen 1), but the company said on its blog that it might reconsider the decision. The insider build will also be forgoing the CPU requirement along with an exception for TPM 2.0.
      Also read:
      Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman
      "..we are making (changes) based on that feedback, including ensuring we have the ability for Windows Insiders to install Windows 11 on 7th generation processors to give us more data about performance and security, updating our PC Health check app to provide more clarity, and committing to more technical detail on the principles behind our decisions. With Windows 11, we are focused on increasing security, improving reliability, and ensuring compatibility."
      The PC Health check app was also addressed in the statement by the tech giant. The app would allow Windows users to measure the current capabilities of their PCs and understand if their PC would be able to run Windows 11.
      However, the app was marred with countless reports of false negatives and technical issues. The company would be taking the app off the market temporarily as they work on improving its performance.
      Also read: Google Photos to end free unlimited storage from June 1: Here are other options
      "We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall."
      Tags
      Next Article

      Facebook crosses $1 trillion M-cap after dismissal of antitrust suits; Mark Zuckerberg gains $5 billion

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp236.00 4.15 1.79
      Cipla979.60 16.55 1.72
      HUL2,492.55 32.35 1.31
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Divis Labs4,356.15 41.75 0.97
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp235.85 4.05 1.75
      HUL2,493.55 33.55 1.36
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,448.95 44.85 0.83
      Nestle17,643.00 134.90 0.77
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp236.00 4.15 1.79
      Cipla979.60 16.55 1.72
      HUL2,492.55 32.35 1.31
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Divis Labs4,356.15 41.75 0.97
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp235.85 4.05 1.75
      HUL2,493.55 33.55 1.36
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,448.95 44.85 0.83
      Nestle17,643.00 134.90 0.77

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.22000.03000.04
      Euro-Rupee88.4500-0.1100-0.12
      Pound-Rupee102.8170-0.2920-0.28
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67170.00110.18
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp236.00 4.15 1.79
      Cipla979.60 16.55 1.72
      HUL2,492.55 32.35 1.31
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Divis Labs4,356.15 41.75 0.97
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp235.85 4.05 1.75
      HUL2,493.55 33.55 1.36
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,448.95 44.85 0.83
      Nestle17,643.00 134.90 0.77
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp236.00 4.15 1.79
      Cipla979.60 16.55 1.72
      HUL2,492.55 32.35 1.31
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Divis Labs4,356.15 41.75 0.97
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp235.85 4.05 1.75
      HUL2,493.55 33.55 1.36
      NTPC117.60 1.45 1.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,448.95 44.85 0.83
      Nestle17,643.00 134.90 0.77

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.22000.03000.04
      Euro-Rupee88.4500-0.1100-0.12
      Pound-Rupee102.8170-0.2920-0.28
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67170.00110.18
      View More