Microsoft to offer free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5

Microsoft will offer a free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5 for its PCs. Microsoft expects all devices that meet the Windows 11 requirements to receive the free upgrade by the middle of 2022.

According to Aaron Woodman, Windows Marketing General Manager, Microsoft will use on-device data and other factors to determine which device gets the offer to upgrade first.

One can manually check their PCs running Windows 10 (provided they have the necessary components to run Windows 11) as the Windows Update feature will notify people as and when the upgrade is available. Users can also go to “Settings > System > Windows Update” on their computers to manually check if the upgrade is ready.

In his blog post, Woodman further mentioned one can go ahead and purchase a Windows 10 PC even now and get an upgrade to Windows 11. The new OS as per Microsoft promises to have a modern outlook with rounded corners and app icons displayed in the centre of the taskbar.

Even the sound is expected to be less jarring. The software company has further redesigned the Start menu, the app store, and the Settings app.

Expectations are it would be easier for users to arrange multiple app windows on the screen. Even better is the availability of Android apps via the Amazon Appstore as Microsoft has been facing intense competition from Google’s Chromebooks.

Windows 10 is the world’s most popular PC operating system having over 1.3 billion monthly active devices since its launch in 2015.

Keeping in mind, this OS has been a best seller for Microsoft and not many would like to upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft has committed to continue to support Windows 10 through 2025.

Windows continues to be a money-spinner for Microsoft since its launch in 1985. This OS has contributed $6.6 billion in revenue in its fourth quarter, which equates to a 14 percent share of the software and hardware sales.

