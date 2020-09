As the world is at a virtual halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that IT professionals have helped organisations and the people overall to adapt to the changes that were subsequently brought into effect.

Speaking at the Microsoft Ignite 2020 conference on Tuesday, Nadella said, "Digital technology today is more important than ever. As the world came to a near standstill following the Covid-19 outbreak, information technology (IT) professionals helped people and organizations to adapt to the new circumstances."

As most major events of 2020, Iginite was also held virtually for the first time. In his keynote address, Nadella said that the latest advances at Microsoft include the Azure cloud platform, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, security and compliance, and endpoint management.

He then went on to highlight the new features of its collaboration tool Microsoft Teams, which will soon be integrated with a learning app and user well-being feature. These features are designed to help in routine life. One of the demos showed a virtual commute being added to Teams.

With the adoption of hybrid cloud, Microsoft shared updates to its Azure hybrid-enabled cloud servers, services and devices, including Azure Arc-enabled servers, Azure Arc-enabled data services and Azure Stack Edge.

Nadella said, "For an organisation to succeed in a world of unprecedented constraints, they will need to empower employees, foster a new culture of hybrid work, engage their customers in new ways intelligently and virtually transform products and services. They also have to optimise operations to keep customers and employees safe and secure."

According to the Microsoft CEO, tech intensity is key to business resilience as well as transformation. He said that tech intensity is a combination of three things -- tech adoption, tech capability and trust in technology.