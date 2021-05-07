Microsoft finally redesigns Windows 95 era icons for Sun Valley update, says report

Microsoft is preparing to redesign the icons from its Windows 95 days for the new updated Sun Valley version of the Windows 10 operating system. The tech giant has planned a "sweeping visual rejuvenation" for Windows 10 update which is expected later this year and has been slowly improving its icons, reports suggest.

According to The Verge, in March itself new icons were launched for documents, downloads, videos, music, recycle bin and other folders in File Explorer.

Windows Latest reported that the idea in the icon make-over was to add colour as at present, the File Explorer used flat-looking icons.

According to The Verge, the visual changes are expected to appear in the Windows 10 21H2 update that should arrive in October or November.

Among other changes to built-in apps and the Start menu, rounded corners and a new ‘floating’ design can be expected to be part of the Sun Valley update.

Microsoft is working on a floating Start menu, which will appear visually separated from the taskbar, the windowslatest.com report mentioned.

The new UI for taskbar jump list (right-click menu) puts the menus within a floating box.

The floating design is also coming to Action Centre, Clock flyout, Volume flyout, and WiFi flyout, according to windowslatest.com.

As far as Windows Task Manager is concerned, in the recent preview builds, it has two new features, including a new option to reduce system resource usage.

Now, one can monitor memory, processor, disk, and network usage of all running processes. If somebody wants to test the new icons now, they would have to join the Windows Insider program and sign up for Dev Channel, according to the reports.

The 21H1 version of the Windows 10 named as ‘Spring 2021’ update is expected to be launched before the arrival of the Sun Valley update.