Microsoft finally redesigns Windows 95 era icons for Sun Valley update, says report Updated : May 07, 2021 05:32:06 IST In March, new icons were released for documents, downloads, videos, music, recycle bin and other folders in File Explorer This is part of Microsoft's plan to overhaul Windows 10 design, codenamed Sun Valley Microsoft is working on a floating Start menu, which will appear visually separated from taskbar Published : May 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST