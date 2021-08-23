Microsoft 365 subscription price to be hiked from March 2022; Check details

Microsoft is expected to hike the price of its cloud-backed subscription service, Microsoft 365, by March 2022. Reports suggest that over 300 million commercial users will pay more after this price hike comes into effect. A user always will have the option of retaining these services or exiting at that time. The price hike is expected to be in the range of $1 to $4 per month depending on the user’s location and what plan the organisation has selected, Express UK reported.

Microsoft 365 comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, Lens and Access among a few others under its cloud-backed subscription services. This also includes a set of offline apps that allows synchronisation with Microsoft's cloud services.

Defending its price hike, Microsoft said that it is the first substantial pricing since it launched Office 365 a decade back. Though Office 365 was launched in 2011, it was only in 2017 that it was rebranded to Microsoft 365. At that time the software giant added more features and apps to the existing MS Office bundle.

According to a report published in PC Magazine, Microsoft has added 24 new apps to its software suites and shipped 1,400 new features since 2017. Microsoft claims its continued investment in the Microsoft 365 platform has resulted in getting over 300 million commercial paid subscriptions.

The price hike is expected to be between $5 and $6 for Microsoft 365 Business Basic. Similarly, Microsoft 365 Business Premium will rise from $20 to $22, Office 365 E1 from $8 to $10, Office 365 E3 from $20 to $23, Office 365 E5 from $35 to $38 and Microsoft 365 E3 from $32 to $36.

However, there will be no changes to pricing for education and consumer products at this time and any decision in this regard will be taken by Microsoft after March 1, 2022, once the hiked prices are officially released.