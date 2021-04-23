Meet Rekha Menon, NASSCOM's first woman chairperson Updated : April 23, 2021 09:57:49 IST In 30 years history of NASSCOM, first time a woman becomes the chairman. Around 40 percent members of NASSCOM’s new executive council are women. Menon had founded two IT companies and a non-profit organisation before joining Accenture. Published : April 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply