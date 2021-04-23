  • SENSEX
Meet Rekha Menon, NASSCOM's first woman chairperson

Updated : April 23, 2021 09:57:49 IST

In 30 years history of NASSCOM, first time a woman becomes the chairman.
Around 40 percent members of NASSCOM’s new executive council are women.
Menon had founded two IT companies and a non-profit organisation before joining Accenture.
Published : April 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST

