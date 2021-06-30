Massive data breach exposes over 700 million Linkedln profiles; company denies claims

Within two months of a major data breach of LinkedIn users, the personal details of the subscribers of the professional networking site have yet again been compromised, reports suggest. LinkedIn, however, has denied any data breach and said that it had probed allegations that its data was posted for sale.

Restore Privacy, an online data privacy platform, had claimed that data of over 92 percent of LinkedIn users had been exposed. Of a total of 756 million LinkedIn users, personal details like phone numbers, addresses and salaries of over 700 million have reportedly been exposed to an unknown hacker.

LinkedIn said it was not a data breach, rather a scraping of information from their network.

“Our teams have investigated a set of alleged LinkedIn data that has been posted for sale… this is not a data breach and no private LinkedIn member data has been exposed,” it said in a statement published on June 29.

The networking site added their initial investigation found that this data was scraped from LinkedIn and other various websites. “It is the same data reported earlier this year in our April 2021 scraping update.”

It also said any misuse of members’ data, such as scraping, violates LinkedIn terms of service. “When anyone tries to take member data and use it for purposes LinkedIn and our members haven’t agreed to, we work to stop them and hold them accountable.”

In April, LinkedIn had confirmed a similar data breach of 500 million subscribers when personal data like names, email addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, gender and profession were listed online.

Restore Privacy claimed it found a user of a popular hacker forum advertising the data from 700 million LinkedIn users for sale on Dark Web on June 22. The hacker has also posted a sample of one million users.

The sample contained information like email addresses, names, phone numbers, addresses, LinkedIn usernames and profile URLs, personal and professional background/experience, genders of the users and other social media account details.

The platform also confirmed the data to be authentic and up-to-date after analysing and cross-checking the sample with other publicly available information. It, however, did not find login credentials or financial data in the samples it examined.

Restore Privacy shared a link of its story on Twitter and said, “We made contact with the person selling 700 million LinkedIn records. This is an entirely new batch of data that was harvested through the LinkedIn API.”

When Restore Privacy reached the hacker through Telegram, he reportedly demanded $5,000 for the complete data set.

How can you protect your data?

Set up the safety, security, and privacy settings of your apps properly. Set up a strong password and change them frequently. Also, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever available. Do not accept invitations from unknown people. There are also sites like “Have I Been Pwned” which sends notifications to its users if their email address is part of a data breach.