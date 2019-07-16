L&T supportive of dividend announced by Mindtree, IT firm to be run independently, assures L&T CEO

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) CEO SN Subrahmanyan addressed the shareholders of Mindtree for the first time on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a lengthy hostile bid that ended with the conglomerate purchasing a controlling stake in the IT services company and assured them that it will be run independently.

Subrahmanyan said L&T was fully supportive of the dividend of Rs 27 per share announced by the Mindtree board in April. Subrahmanyan sought permission from outgoing executive chairman of Mindtree, Krishnakumar Natarajan, to address shareholders at the 20th AGM, given that the appointment of the three L&T executives to Mindtree's board would come into effect after shareholder voting on Tuesday.

L&T acquired a 60.06 percent in Mindtree earlier this month. Mindtree had initially rejected a hostile takeover bid from L&T, saying that the plan offered little value for the company or its shareholders. Soon after the L&T takeover, Mindtree’s senior executives, including CEO Rostow Ravanan, resigned, raising concerns whether the company would be run without interference.

The Mindtree board had announced a special dividend of 200 percent, which is Rs 20 per equity share for FY19, stating that it was meant to mark the 20th anniversary of the company and the milestone of crossing $1 billion in sales in FY19. The board had also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share and a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

At the time, experts had said that L&T would likely be opposed to the dividends since it would take out half of Mindtree's cash reserves of Rs 1050 crore as of March 2019.

However, Subrahmanyan responded to queries raised by shareholders whether L&T was opposed to the deal, saying that L&T was "fully supportive" of the dividend.

Several shareholders raised queries on how Mindtree would be run post the takeover of the company by L&T, with the latter now holding 60 percent stake and becoming the promoter of the Bengaluru-based IT firm. Subrahmanyan told shareholders that Mindtree would remain independent, and would continue to have its registered office in Bengaluru.

"Mindtree will be kept distinct from L&T Infotech (LTI), L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and the recently formed business division L&T-Nxt. These entities would run at an arm's length. There are other major conglomerates in India like Tata, Mahindra, Hinduja and HCL which have also been running multiple IT companies successfully,” Subrahmanyan said in his address.

"L&T Infotech offers services to banking, finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, media and healthcare sectors, whereas Mindtree’s clients are in CPG, retail, hospitality, communication and high-tech. They operate in different areas, with minimum client overlap," he added.