L&T pays Mindtree shareholders for shares accepted in open offer
Updated : July 03, 2019 06:41 AM IST
The infrastructure major's open offer - at Rs 980 a share - began on June 17 and concluded on June 28.
"Consequent to the completion of the open offer, the shareholding of the company (L&T) in the target company, including the shares acquired under the Share Purchase Agreement and the Purchase Order, stands at 60.06 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the target company," the filing said.
