  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology

Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada to use blockchain to combat dummy products

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Aura Blockchain consortium will give an additional layer of authenticity for luxury products
Worldwide fake luxury goods market is worth about $1 million
Blockchain technology will track each product’s transaction at every stage from its first purchase to its return back to the fashion houses
Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada to use blockchain to combat dummy products
Published : April 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement