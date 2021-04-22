Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada to use blockchain to combat dummy products Updated : April 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST Aura Blockchain consortium will give an additional layer of authenticity for luxury products Worldwide fake luxury goods market is worth about $1 million Blockchain technology will track each product’s transaction at every stage from its first purchase to its return back to the fashion houses Published : April 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply