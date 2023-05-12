Linda Yaccarino will be new Twitter CEO, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, would be the new CEO of the microblogging platform.

In a tweet, Musk confirmed the rumours regarding Yaccarino a day after announcing the replacement to his current role.

Yaccarino will focus on business operations while “I focus on product design and technology” he said in the tweet, welcoming her onboard.

A day earlier, he had said that Linda Yaccarino would join the company in six weeks. Yaccarino had at an event of advertisers interviewed Musk in Miami, US in April 2023.

Yaccarino has with her team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales for NBC Universal since 2011.

According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC's chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.

Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned but provided no details.

Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter, ad agency DiGo founder and creative chief Mark DiMassimo said. He noted that Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.

(With agencies inputs)