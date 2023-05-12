English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeinformation technology NewsLinda Yaccarino will be new Twitter CEO, confirms Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino will be new Twitter CEO, confirms Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino will be new Twitter CEO, confirms Elon Musk
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 10:14:28 PM IST (Updated)

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, would be the new CEO of the microblogging platform.

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, would be the new CEO of the microblogging platform.

In a tweet, Musk confirmed the rumours regarding Yaccarino a day after announcing the replacement to his current role.
Yaccarino will focus on business operations while “I focus on product design and technology” he said in the tweet, welcoming her onboard.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X