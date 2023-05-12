Linda Yaccarino will be new Twitter CEO, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, would be the new CEO of the microblogging platform.

In a tweet, Musk confirmed the rumours regarding Yaccarino a day after announcing the replacement to his current role.

Yaccarino will focus on business operations while “I focus on product design and technology” he said in the tweet, welcoming her onboard.