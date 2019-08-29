Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Limited impact of slowdown on Indian IT; recession could actually benefit the sector, says Nasscom chairman

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:59 PM IST

For FY19, Indian IT services saw a growth of 9.2 percent, which was a 3 year high
Clients now spend on technology that makes them more cost effective, agile and relevant
Most companies have indicated that BFSI is a sector that they will have to be most watchful of
