Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network

Updated : April 07, 2020 11:57 AM IST

The facilities under this project will allow real-time monitoring of the complete IT network backbone of the Indian army and provide complete visibility of deployed Network assets, leading to optimal utilization of resources
The project involves the creation of a resilient Cloud-based IT infrastructure on Infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model.
