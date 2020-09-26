Information Technology
Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 4.66 lakh Mindtree shares
Updated : September 26, 2020 03:49 PM IST
The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar, and son Siddarth in multiple tranches between September 15-23, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
Earlier this month, another regulatory filing had stated that Natarajan and his family had sold over 42 lakh shares of the company in multiple tranches between April 30 and September 14 that had reduced their combined shareholding to 2.29 percent.