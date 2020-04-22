Business Jio Platforms: India’s FANG stock in the making? Updated : April 22, 2020 02:18 PM IST Jio, after driving up data usage in the country, is now shaping up to drive big changes across retail, healthcare and several other segments The global majors are clearly looking to tap into the “big” potential in India, and Jio Platforms offers the best opportunity to do so First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365