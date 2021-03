Brokerage firm Jefferies sees tech major Accenture’s earnings as positive for the Indian information technology (IT) sector. In its note, Jefferies has maintained its constructive stance with Infosys as top pick.

In the quarter ended February 28, 2021, Accenture’s income surged 5 percent year-on-year, ahead of its guidance. However, the demand environment remains strong, with the firm's new bookings surging by 13 percent year-on-year to $16 billion, which was their highest ever.

The management expects demand to remain strong, led by accelerated digital transformation and, as a result, has surged its income growth guidance by 250 bps to 6.5-8.5 percent.

Accenture announced a one-time bonus for all its employees on March 18, after the company reported very strong second-quarter results. The one-time bonus is for all employees, below the level of the managing director, and will be equal to their one week’s base salary. The bonus is in recognition of the employees’ exceptional contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.