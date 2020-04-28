Business IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Mohandas Pai Updated : April 28, 2020 04:19 PM IST For senior level they will cut salaries to adjust costs. People getting Rs 75,000 to Rs one lakh and above per month, they will see salary cuts, may be 20-25 per cent, Pai does not see pay cuts for staff drawing salary less than that. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365