Newly appointed Nasscom chairman UB Pravin Rao on Thursday said the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a short -term impact on the information technology (IT) industry.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV 18, he said clients were now looking at rate cuts and extended payments as companies across sectors take a hit from the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for most industries. The impact on global GDP will have an impact on IT industry. We do expect a short term impact for the IT industry,” Rao said.

“There are challenges on the demand and supply side, and every enterprise is trying to get their arms around it. It is difficult to predict how long the impact will last, but for the short to medium term, we may see impact on our industry," he added.

The IT sector has clients across sectors such as travel, hospitality, manufacturing and retail, which have all been significantly impacted due to the crisis and lockdowns across countries.

“Travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and retail are hit. Consumer goods is doing well on the Food & Beverages side but is struggling on other aspects," Rao said, "Life Sciences is doing well but they also have challenges on the supply side."

Clients are now revaluating costs and cutting discretionary spends and improving supply chains, Rao said, "Clients are talking about rate cuts and looking at extended payments. They are looking at variabalising in cost structures."

"They need to improve balance sheet and companies are looking at new business models, the chairman said.