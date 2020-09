The Indian rupee has appreciated around 4 percent against the US dollar in the last three months and this exchange rate volatility is likely to be a headwind for the September-quarter earnings of Indian IT companies.

Global brokerage CLSA estimates a 150-250 bps cross-currency impact on reported US dollar revenue in Q2FY21 for the top five IT players due to US dollar weakness against most global currencies.

The ensuing rupee reset poses a risk to consensus FY22/FY23 EPS estimates, but the IT companies’ commentary of improving deal activity and sustained cost of execution control to keep the impact minimal.

“This should help minimise the margin impact of intra-quarter rupee appreciation. We expect the Ebit margin for most players to be stable or improve with execution getting near-normal and to see the full-impact of cost control measures initiated during 1QFY21,” CLSA said in a note.

The brokerage believes current consensus estimates are building-in a stable-to-depreciating INR:USD. This could get reset higher given recent movement, especially in 2HFY21.

However, the rupee could revert to a depreciating trajectory in the medium-term as it becomes clear that output gaps remain persistent and that the multiplier effects of high unemployment and low capacity utilization are accumulating, CLSA expects risk appetite to start to weaken again leading to support for the USD in 2021.

Further, the current operative environment provides enough of an incremental tailwind, such as a higher offshore delivery share given travel restrictions and work-from-home norms for most end-markets and tighter cost control initiated in 1QFY21, it said.

Thus, it expects only marginal calibration in consensus FY22/FY23 margin and EPS estimates, net of higher US dollar revenue growth forecasts, on an INR:USD reset.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro, all indicated revenue growth is becoming broad-based with improving business sentiment. They expect clients across verticals to increase investment in cloud transformation, cyber security and collaborative workplaces, CLSA noted.

Infosys is seeing new large requests-for-proposals (RFPs) being added to its pipeline, driven by cost take-outs and vendor consolidation, pushing up deal pipelines. TCS indicated several clients are accelerating investment plans in digital. These trends were also highlighted by HCL in its recent business update.

“We still see room for incremental upside though after a 40% move in the NIFTY IT Index and a 69%/83% move in the Mid/Small-cap IT Index since April 2020, we expect moves to be more stock specific,” CLSA said.

Operational construct of Q2FY21 performance and lead indicators, such as the TCV of deal wins and headcount additions will provide cues for the FY22 growth outlook.