Information Technology IT sector outlook 2021: High likelihood of Nifty IT underperformance over 2021 Updated : December 18, 2020 03:42 PM IST The Nifty IT is up over 49 percent YTD and has gained more than 110 percent since its March lows. According to ICICI Securities, the re-rating in Indian IT hints at much taller expectations versus even global tech.