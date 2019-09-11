IT sector hiring grew in double digits in Aug; Delhi, Mumbai register fall

Despite a flat trend in hiring activity in August 2019, industries like IT-Software and Accounting witnessed a growth of 14 percent and 26 percent respectively, according to Naukri JobSpeak.

Overall hiring in India remained flat year-on-year (YoY) for August due to a decline in growth rates across sectors such as BFSI, Auto, and Construction, showed Naukri JobSpeak.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activity based on newly added job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

The index for August this year was at 2,164 as compared to 2,161 in August 2018.

Hiring activity remained largely unchanged for entry-level jobs in August while there was an increase in demand for mid-level executives which saw a 2 percent growth, the job site said.

Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata witnessed a positive hiring trend whereas cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai posted negative YoY growth rates during the month.

Hiring activity in the capital city witnessed a drop of 2 percent, Mumbai showed a dip of 8 percent and Chennai experienced a drop of 3 percent. While, hiring activity went up by 1 percent in Bengaluru, 6 percent in Hyderabad, and 3 percent in Pune.

"The economic slowdown in some sectors has impacted the overall hiring activity for the month of August 2019. However, the growth in sectors like IT â€“ Software ensured that there was no decline in overall hiring activity. Hopefully, the upcoming months will see a revival of hiring in crucial sectors," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.