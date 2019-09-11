#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
IT sector hiring grew in double digits in Aug; Delhi, Mumbai register fall

Updated : September 11, 2019 01:43 PM IST

Overall hiring in India remained flat year-on-year (YoY) for August due to a decline in growth rates across sectors such as BFSI, Auto, and Construction.
Hiring activity remained largely unchanged for entry-level jobs in August while there was an increase in demand for mid-level executives which saw a 2 percent growth.
Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata witnessed a positive hiring trend whereas cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai posted negative YoY growth rates during the month.
