IT industry to double in 4-5 years, software products to be profit pools, tech leaders says

Leaders of some of the largest IT companies in the country – Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro – made several forecasts for the next decade for the sector, with a consensus that the industry will double in the next four-five years.

"There will be a trillion dollar of incremental spend in 4-5 years. The IT industry should get 20 percent share. This could potentially double the industry," said C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies, while speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum on Thursday.

"The IT industry will grow faster in the next five years compared to the past," Vijayakumar added.

The Indian IT industry is expected to grow 2.3 percent in FY21 to touch $194 billion, as per industry body Nasscom’s annual report on the sector released this week. While slower than the 6-7 percent growth seen in the last few years, the IT industry has been among the few sectors to post positive growth in a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: PM Modi lauds IT sector, says when chips were down, your code kept things running

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh agreed with his peer on the industry's growth path.

"Doubling of the IT industry is within sight. The market share is expanding, and the IT industry is primary player that can benefit from increase in tech spend," Parekh added.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte also said it was a "reasonable assumption" that IT industry will double in next 4-5 years, "The potential is enormous. The only limitation to growth would be availability of talent. We have to invest in reskilling people."

The industry leaders also pointed to how software products and IP-led strategies could be the future for the industry.

Also read: Indian IT industry to grow by 2.3% in FY21 despite contraction in tech spends: Nasscom

"We should recognise that software products is the largest profit pool in tech sector. We can create separate organisations to capture profit pool from software products," HCL's Vijayakumar said.

"There is a lot of promising opportunities to build platform-based services. For scalability of industry it is important to look at platform-based services," he added.

“Development of platforms will continue to expand across industries. I see the IT industry as orchestrators for development of platforms," Delaporte said.

Also read: Biden govt acknowledges role of Indian IT sector in creating jobs, skilling: Nasscom