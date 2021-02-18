IT industry to double in 4-5 years, software products to be profit pools, tech leaders says Updated : February 18, 2021 07:51 PM IST "The IT industry will grow faster in the next five years compared to the past," C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies added. The industry leaders also pointed to how software products and IP-led strategies could be the future for the industry. “Development of platforms will continue to expand across industries. I see the IT industry as orchestrators for development of platforms," Delaporte said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply