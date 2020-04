The information technology (IT) companies in Karnataka will only be allowed to have 33 percent of their workforce working from offices starting Monday (April 20).

However, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) circular earlier this week allowed software companies to operate at 50 percent strength. A similar capacity cap of 33 percent workforce will be in place for government departments also.

A meeting of senior ministers was held on Saturday to review COVID-19 situation in the state and further steps to be taken after April 20.

The deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan had on Friday held a meeting with leaders of the IT and biotech industry to discuss scaling up operations and offered Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses to transport employees to offices from Monday onwards.

“Employees of IT, biotech and other business activities should come to offices in hired buses. IT, biotech employees should be encouraged to work from home. At the maximum, we will allow 1/3rd to attend their offices,” the government said in a statement.

The state government said the construction activities will be allowed but workers should be allowed to stay at the construction sites. The government will also open up movement of two-wheelers and goods vehicles, but cars will be allowed on the roads only with passes.

The state has also made wearing of masks mandatory, similar to other states such as Delhi and Maharashtra.