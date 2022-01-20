Infosys witnessing 'demand explosion', says Salil Parekh as deal pipeline largest-ever

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, MD & CEO of Infosys, Salil Parekh said that demand has shot through the roof in recent times as large enterprises are globally going through a digital transformation

Infosys has been the talk of the IT sector having delivered a strong Q3 performance with sequential growth of 7 percent in a seasonally weak quarter and year-on-year growth of 21.5 percent in constant currency. The IT behemoth also upped its revenue guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20.0 percent.

"I think our focus has always been on looking at where the demand is at that given time. As we went through the four quarters, we have seen a real explosion of that demand and also we are working with clients, many clients coming to us and expanding the work that we are doing within that timeframe. We have statistics on what we do with clients and how that is expanded through the year. That's what we reflect in into the forecast that we give each quarter to make sure that what we see at that time is what we communicate in terms of the forecast," he said.

Parekh added that the current Infosys deal pipeline is the largest they have ever seen. adding that they won 25 different deals of each over $50 million in the just reported quarter.

Elaborating more on the focus on digitisation, Parekh said that the company is well-positioned in this regard and their product 'Cobalt' has seen good traction.

"We have seen a digital work go from 25 percent to 58 percent over the last four years, and the growth in the last quarter digital was over 40 percent. So really strong traction overall," he mentioned.

Parekh feels that the attrition problem being faced by the sector as a whole should start stabilising going ahead.

"In terms of recruitment, we have a plan to recruit 55,000 college graduates in this financial year. We have already done 40,000 or so in the first three quarters and that continues with tremendous speed," he said.

The Infosys CEO expects realisations to improve over the next few quarters. He added that the company is having early-stage discussions with its clients on pricing.

