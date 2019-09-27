Information Technology
Infosys wins UN global climate action award
Updated : September 27, 2019 07:05 AM IST
The UN informed the $11 billion outsourcing firm about the award at the climate summit in New York, convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The award is a recognition of the company's innovative solutions that address climate change and help drive progress on sustainable development goals, like poverty alleviation, gender equality and economic opportunity.
The company also has the most energy-efficient campuses and is transitioning to renewable energy for its power needs.
