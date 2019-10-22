#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Infosys whistleblower complaints: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the stock

Updated : October 22, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Infosys shares came under heavy pressure on Tuesday on whistleblower complaints alleging that CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were involved in unethical practices for many quarters.
Intraday, Infosys fell as much as 15.99 percent to Rs 645 per share.
In response to the complaints, chairman Nandan Nilekani issued a statement saying that the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on the same.
Infosys whistleblower complaints: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the stock
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV