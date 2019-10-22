Information Technology
Infosys whistleblower complaints: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the stock
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Infosys shares came under heavy pressure on Tuesday on whistleblower complaints alleging that CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were involved in unethical practices for many quarters.
Intraday, Infosys fell as much as 15.99 percent to Rs 645 per share.
In response to the complaints, chairman Nandan Nilekani issued a statement saying that the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on the same.
