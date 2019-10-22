#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

Infosys whistleblower complaints: Chairman Nandan Nilekani says investigation will be dealt objectively

Updated : October 22, 2019 01:06 PM IST

In response to the whistleblowers' complaint, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani in its statement said that the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on the same. 
Infosys stock, however, took a beating on Tuesday, trading lower by 16 percent.
He further said that these complaints will be dealt with in an objective manner. Although the company has not been provided with any of the emails or voice recordings, it will be ensured that the generalized allegations are investigated to the fullest extent.
Infosys whistleblower complaints: Chairman Nandan Nilekani says investigation will be dealt objectively
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV