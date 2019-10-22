Business
Infosys whistleblower complaints: Chairman Nandan Nilekani says investigation will be dealt objectively
Updated : October 22, 2019 01:06 PM IST
In response to the whistleblowers' complaint, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani in its statement said that the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on the same.
Infosys stock, however, took a beating on Tuesday, trading lower by 16 percent.
He further said that these complaints will be dealt with in an objective manner. Although the company has not been provided with any of the emails or voice recordings, it will be ensured that the generalized allegations are investigated to the fullest extent.
