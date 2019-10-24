Infosys whistleblower complaint: Now company faces US SEC probe

Software services exporter Infosys on Thursday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the company used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.

Infosys, India's second-biggest IT services firm by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, on Tuesday said it was investigating claims including that chief executive officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals fearing the negative impact of reduced profit on Infosys' share price.

It also disclosed claims that chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy prevented employees from highlighting issues around large deals in presentations to the board.

Parekh and Roy declined to comment when contacted through Infosys.

Infosys on Thursday also said a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against it in a US federal court based on the complaints, and that it intends to defend itself "vigorously".

Infosys shares, which have lost more than 15 percent of their value since the company disclosed the claims, were largely unchanged in early trade on Thursday.