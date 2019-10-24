Information Technology
Infosys whistleblower complaint: Now company faces US SEC probe
Updated : October 24, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Infosys on Thursday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the company used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.
The company said India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has also asked it to submit information concerning the complaints.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more