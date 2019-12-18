Business
Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges
Updated : December 18, 2019 07:03 AM IST
The misclassification resulted in Infosys avoiding California payroll taxes such as the unemployment insurance, disability insurance, and employment training taxes.
In the settlement, Infosys, however, denied the allegations and asserted of no wrongdoings.
