Infosys to lay off thousands of employees, says report

Tech giant Infosys is laying off over 10,000 of its employees in the associate and mid-level positions, reported The Times of India. The company is cutting 2,200 middle and top-level positions in the senior managers' band, according to the report.

The ToI report added that the layoffs will include close to a thousand title holders senior executives in the ranks of assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents numbering close to 50.

The development comes as many companies including tech giants such as Cognizant are resorting to cutting down its total workforce as a way to tackle ongoing economic slowdown.

Earlier reports emerged that IT major Cognizant will cut around 7,000 jobs in the next few quarters besides exiting from its content moderation business as part of strategic restructuring impacting another 6,000 employees.