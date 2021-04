Despite Infosys saw revenue growth and new deals, slowdown in the quarter spiked attrition sharply to 15.2 percent from 10 percent in the previous quarter. The company management said the attrition numbers reflect a strong demand environment, indicating a crunch of talents.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant saw a slightly subdued Q4 compared to the stellar numbers reported by larger peer Tata Consultancy Services.

Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao said that the company will sustain attrition at these levels for the next few quarters.

"We historically have attrition of 13-15%, the current attrition is at the higher end. We are doing many interventions for employees, including compensations, promotions, etc. We are very confident of sustaining attrition at these levels," Rao said.

Infosys also has robust hiring plans, looking to add more freshers in FY22 than the previous fiscal.

"We added 21,000 freshers from campuses in FY21, and plan to add over 25,000 freshers in FY22," Rao said.

Of the 21,000 freshers hired in FY21, over 19,000 were from India, and for FY22, the plan is to hire over 24,000 from campuses in India, Rao mentioned.

CFO Nilanjan ROy said the pay hikes and headwinds of normalcy returning have been factored into the margin guidance band of 22-24 percent for FY22.

TCS on Monday announced its highest quarterly net addition of employees and the lowest attrition in any year.

The company was able to keep attrition at all-time low levels at 7.2 percent and also made a record quarterly net addition of 19,388 employees in the March quarter.