Infosys to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023
Updated : March 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The expansion to Calgary ‘will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States.'
The tech giant has in the last two years created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal.
The tech giant announced its plans of bringing 500 new jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.