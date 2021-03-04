Infosys to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023

Bengaluru-based tech giant Infosys has announced its plans to expand its Canadian operations to Calgary. The tech giant announced its plans of bringing 500 new jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023 in a press release.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion…we will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city’s economic strengths,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

The tech giant has in the last two years created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country. The expansion to Calgary ‘will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications.’

The expansion of the tech giant has been met with high enthusiasm by local authorities. “We are pleased to see Infosys’ continued growth in this region and their commitment to bringing 500 skilled jobs along with upskilling opportunities for our local workforce. This announcement is a testament to the talent and opportunity that exists in Alberta as we continue our progress towards economic recovery and growth,” stated Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.