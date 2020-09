Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation, a product design, development and insights firm.

According to Infosys, this acquisition will help the company combining cutting-edge technologies and experiences in patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health across the world.

Kaleidoscope Innovation brings to Infosys a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering, the statement said.

Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents, according to Infosys.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices - a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerisation in the post-COVID era. Our clients will benefit from the combination of Kaleidoscope’s strong upstream offerings of product innovation and design, and Infosys’ stack of product engineering, validation and commercialisation services at a global scale.”

The addition of upstream concept design and human factors engineering through this acquisition not only provides Infosys end-to-end capability, but also creates an engagement engine dedicated towards innovation and growth in this sector, said Nitesh Bansal, SVP & Global Head of Engineering, Infosys.

Matt Kornau, CEO & co-founder at Kaleidoscope Innovation, said, “We are enthusiastic about our exciting new partnership with Infosys. It allows us to scale quickly and bring expanded offerings in AI, Analytics, and Digital Infrastructure to our clients. Kaleidoscope has always valued the ability to enhance people’s lives and their outcomes through innovation.”