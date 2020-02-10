Business Infosys to acquire US-based Salesforce partner Simplus Updated : February 10, 2020 11:24 PM IST The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, subject to customary closing conditions. Simplus has offices across North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and a large delivery centre in Manila. Simplus is a recognised leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce Quote-to-Cash applications, Infosys said.