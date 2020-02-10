Infosys to acquire US-based Salesforce partner Simplus

Information technology giant Infosys will acquire US-based cloud consulting firm Simplus. The Bengaluru-based company announced on Monday an agreement to acquire Simplus, one of the Salesforce Platinum Partners in the US and Australia.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, subject to customary closing conditions.

Simplus is a recognised leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce Quote-to-Cash applications, Infosys said in a statement.

This acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018, further elevates Infosys’ position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation, it said.

Simplus brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele, across a variety of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing, the statement said.

It has offices across North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and a large delivery centre in Manila.

Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys, said: “This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem. The strategic combination of scalable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses.We are excited to welcome Simplus and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys, said: “Simplus will be a valuable addition to the Infosys family. Complementing our industry knowledge and existing Salesforce footprint with their strong presence in key markets, deep Salesforce consulting and advisory expertise will help accelerate the transformation journey of incumbent companies.”

“With this strong addition to our portfolio, we look forward to unlocking additional value for our clients.”

Ryan Westwood, CEO & co-founder, Simplus, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Infosys team. We have viewed this partnership from a culture-first lens from the beginning, and we believe that the alignment of our company values, and the preservation of our company DNA will allow us to accelerate growth and together become the strongest and most respected partner in the Salesforce ecosystem.”