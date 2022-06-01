Infosys management expects a 13-15 percent increase in revenue growth (in constant currency terms) with an aim to expand market share in the cloud and digital sector to drive the next cycle of growth. The Street, however, remains not so convinced.

Infosys stock price is trading under pressure, a day after the management tried to dispel growth fears owing to macro headwinds and industry dynamics, particularly over retaining talent.

The management emphasised that "demand is secular and strong" and they see "no risk to the 13-15 percent constant currency revenue growth for FY23".

Brokerage firm CLSA believes that with IT and business operations becoming more interlinked, digital transformation remains a critical agenda for the company's clients. The brokerage sees the digital and cloud market to grow at 14-16 percent CAGR over FY22-27 — 3 times the pace of IT services market growth over 2022-27.

Its cloud platform Cobalt, which has 300+ industry solutions, has helped Infosys differentiate its offerings. Infosys will intensify its focus in this area to gain market share and grow faster," CLSA said in a research report.

The Street response has been not optimistic with Infosys stock price trading 0.61 percent lower at Rs 1,494.80 on BSE. It opened at Rs 1,505.15, higher from its Tuesday's close of Rs 1,503.95 and hit the day's high and low at Rs 1514 and Rs 1485, respectively.

So far this year, Infosys stock is down over 20 percent and 23 percent from the lifetime high levels of Rs 1,953.70 on January 17 this year.

In fact, not just Infosys but the entire IT pack is being probed on the margin front amid macro headwinds. According to a CNBC-TV18 report , the "margin pressure in the sector is denting the appeal of improving management optimism".

Despite higher demand during the pandemic, IT companies struggle against higher employee costs in a bid to tackle persistent high attrition, it added.

Shares of the top five IT firms in India have lost up to 15 percent of their value in one month and there could be more pain ahead, as central banks world over go on to raise interest rates in a bid to tame inflation. Valuations of Indian IT stocks still remain a matter of concern with many brokerages.

Market expert Deven Choksey of KRChoksey is positive on Infosys' focus on cloud and digital as positive.

"Infosys is basically talking of concentrating fully on cloud and digital, which is a market likely to grow double from what it is currently by 2027. So, given the kind of strategy that they have kept, one can basically argue that 16 to 18 percent kind of growth would be a given, as far as Infosys is concerned," Choksey told CNBC-TV18.

CLSA has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of the technology company saying it is confident about levers to drive a higher margin for Infosys over the long term. It has set a target price of Rs 2,040 apiece, which has over 30 percent upside potential from current price levels of around Rs 1500.

Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Securities has also maintained its 'buy' rating with a fair value of Rs 1,830. It said Infosys lead the industry in growth. Nomura has a 'buy' rating on the stock but reduced its target to Rs 1,720 from the previous Rs 2,050.