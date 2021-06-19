Infosys says several income tax portal tech glitches addressed, 1 lakh tax returns filed

India's second-largest IT firm Infosys on Saturday said the company been able to address several technological glitches on the new income tax filing platform and that nearly one lakh income tax returns have been filed through the new portal so far.

Infosys chief operating officer Pravin Rao said the company will work with stakeholders over the next few weeks to resolve all the issues with the new portal. The IT company was grilled by shareholders during the company's 40th Annual General Meeting on Saturday. Infosys is set to meet with the government on the tax portal issues on June 22.

"Infosys is working to resolve concerns on the new income tax portal. Several tech glitches have been addressed over the past few weeks, and we have observed lakhs of unique daily users on the portal. Close to one lakh income tax returns have been filed so far," Rao said.

"We have observed concerns relating to filing forms, e-proceedings, instant e-pan amounts, etc. Our project teams are working to resolve the issues. We are deeply concerned with the initial inconvenience and we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders over the next few weeks to deliver a better experience," Rao added.

​Multiple shareholders asked Infosys what led to the glitches, what actions would be taken, and when the issue would be resolved. Infosys faced embarrassment earlier this month when union finance minister Nirmala SItharaman on June 8 raised the issue of the technical glitches on Twitter and asked Infosys and chairman Nandan Nilekani to ensure the portal works properly for taxpayers.

At the time, Nilekani had responded that the company had "observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them." "Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," he tweeted.

One shareholder also recommended that Infosys set up a subsidiary focused on business from India with a commitment to digitise national portals.