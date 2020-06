Bengaluru-based Infosys said the impact on business during the first quarter of the fiscal was lower than the company had anticipated in April.

The company is also counting on reskilling of employees and localisation to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis as well as the changing visa regulations, CEO Salil Parekh said during the company's 39th annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually on Saturday.

Infosys had refrained from giving a guidance on revenue growth for FY21 in April, citing uncertainties due to the COVID crisis.

"Business impact due to deal closures and longer decision cycles has been less compared to what we had envisaged in April," chief executive officer Salil Parekh said. "Many economies are opening up. We are not seeing large-scale cancellations," he added.

"The challenge for the industry is the uncertainty of the situation, since there is no clear sense of when recovery will start. A second wave will be a risk, if there are more lockdowns," the Infosys CEO said.

For FY21, Parekh said the company expects to see a near term impact on business. "The company anticipates some slowing, and there is an impact on closures of new deals," Parekh said. "However, in medium term and long term, we see benefits and positive activity," he said.

Parekh said operating margins will see headwinds in near term, which the company looks to offset through lower overheads, lower travel costs, and cost optimisation.

Infosys said clients across sectors have been hit due to the pandemic, with the most severe impact on retail and manufacturing. "The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented. These are not easy times for any of us," chairman Nandan Nilekani said.

"Clients are dealing with several challenges as well. For instance, retailers have been hit hard in the non-grocery, apparel, lifestyle and fashion sections. Travel and hospitality have greatly slumped. Bankers will have to deal with deferred loan payments," Nilekani aaid.

He added that media and entertainment have been impacted because of reduced outdoor activities and shrinking ad spend while 5G projects and adoption will slow down as well, stating that corporates begin to reconsider their capital allocation.

"We have already pivoted our resources to the new needs of our clients and strengthened our expertise in cloud, workplace transformation and smart automation," the Infosys co-founder said.

Parekh reiterated that Infosys was in a strong financial position given that it ended FY20 with $3.6 billion of cash on the balance sheets with zero debt. He, however, said Infosys will also be "careful with costs and expenses despite a strong balancesheet".