Infosys may soon replace Cognizant as second-largest IT services company in India: Report

At the current rate of growth, Infosys Limited would become the second-largest Indian information technology services company by the end of March 2023, replacing the New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, according to a Livemint report.

However, industry experts have said Infosys would cover the difference in about a year if it maintains the current growth trajectory. They point out that the difference between the revenues of the two IT companies was more than $1 billion at the end of December 2019 but it reduced to $688 million by the end of December 2020, and now, the gap has come down to $500 million.