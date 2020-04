Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys and Narayana Health, one of the largest healthcare provider in the country, launched a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID patients in the vicinity of Narayana health city in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Infosys will be the first Indian IT company to assist in setting up quarantine facilities.

The company has said that the facility will aim to serve patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society and will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and essential medication free of cost.

Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, "Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose livelihood when they are dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative.”

Infosys has also offered to partner with the Indian government to help set up a medical facility to address the healthcare needs of citizens affected by coronavirus. In US, Infosys Foundation has open up its learning platform for teachers, so they can continue to school their students from home.

The patients in the isolation facility will be monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. This partnership is another step in the Foundation’s efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society.