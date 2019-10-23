Infosys' former CFO, deputy CFO likely to be questioned about whistleblower complaint by audit committee
Updated : October 23, 2019 03:49 PM IST
The audit committee is likely to question former CFO MD Ranganath and former deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka about the allegations.
The audit committee is currently in the process of collating the necessary legal and financial documents to aid in the investigation.
Former Infosys deputy CFO, Sanghrajka resigned from the company after an 11-year stint, on the of October 14, three days after the company announced its second quarter results. The whistleblower complaints were discussed in the October 11 board meeting.
