As large enterprises focus on automation, revenues from the digital segment are expected to contribute to over half of Infosys' revenues in the coming quarters, said Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the 56-year-old said that it will help push the company back to pre-COVID level growth.

Here's the complete transcript from the interview:

A: Soon means in the next few quarters because we have been growing at this very good pace of 25 percent for some time. Even through this whole crisis environment, with the global economy in a difficult situation, our growth in digital has continued. The focus for many large enterprises is really to adopt digital and drive it through. So, really in the next few quarters, we hope to see 50 percent of our revenues will come from the digital business.

A: Today we are seeing that the cases are increasing, the model that we build or the scenarios we built had anticipated some of that to come about. Our growth guidance, which is 2-3 percent, bakes in some of that. Of course, if there is an extreme scenario, we have not baked it in, but we do not see that coming today and we don’t see at this stage any nervousness from our clients especially on the digital portfolios.